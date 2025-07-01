Justice Minister Nominee: Prosecution Reforms Must Meet Public Expectations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Weakening the power of the prosecution has been a decades-long project for the ruling party, which believes prosecutors have often wielded their power to carry out political agendas. With the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, the reform drive has gained momentum. Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho told reporters he will push to reform the prosecution system in a way that meets the public’s expectations.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: Speaking to reporters on his way to his office in Seoul on Tuesday, Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho said there is a certain level of public consensus on the issue of separating and redistributing the prosecution’s powers, particularly its investigation and indictment powers.[Sound bite: Justice Minister Nominee Jung Sung-ho (Korean-English)]"What the people want the most are stability in their livelihoods and in the economy. Shouldn't the public feel a sense of security and stabilization in their livelihoods and in the economy? In that regard, there seems to be a great expectation toward a change within the prosecution, which has until now triggered public anxiety. I will carefully and calmly ponder and prepare as I am in a position to give much thought to enforcing prosecutorial reforms and a change of the judicial system would meet public expectations."Although he has vowed to push forward the president’s prosecution reform drive, saying the public is eager for change, he cautioned that the issue must be decided through legislation, bipartisan agreement, and sufficient consultations within the National Assembly.[Sound bite: Justice Minister Nominee Jung Sung-ho (Korean-English)]"I don't think it would be appropriate to call it a dissolution of the prosecution. I believe the reforms should be on a par with public expectation. However, I believe that public consensus has been established to a certain level over issues such as the separation of the authority to investigate criminal cases and to indict criminal suspects and redistribution of the prosecution's powers. And there are several related pledges made by President Lee Jae Myung during the election. I will give details of my position if and when I am appointed the minister, as the matter would require an agreement from involved parties and a final decision following the National Assembly's legislative process through bipartisan consultation."The president had earlier pledged to break up the prosecution and put separate bodies in charge of investigating criminal cases and indicting suspects.When questioned about potential hurdles, he said he does not think the president’s reform plans will be met with pushback from the prosecution, except possibly from a very small number of politically biased prosecutors.However, a handful of senior prosecutors, including Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, have already said they are stepping down amid the prospect of a major overhaul of the institution.Jung, a five-term Democratic Party lawmaker who is closely aligned with President Lee, is expected to push hard for the reform of the prosecution if confirmed.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.