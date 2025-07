Photo : YONHAP News

A Suwon court suspended President Lee Jae Myung's trial regarding an alleged misappropriation of a corporate credit card from the time Lee was the governor of Gyeonggi Province.At the trial's fourth preparatory hearing on Tuesday, the Suwon District Court said it would set a new date for the hearing at an unspecified time in the future in order to guarantee the president's execution of constitutional duties and continuity in state affairs.Lee, his former chief of staff, identified by the surname Jeong, and another provincial official identified by the surname Bae were indicted on charges of breach of duty.The president's other trials, such as the retrial on charges of violating the election law and the trial over allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong development project had also been indefinitely postponed.