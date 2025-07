Photo : YONHAP News

The State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee has indefinitely postponed a policy briefing from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) that was scheduled for Wednesday.In a notice to the press on Tuesday, the committee said the delay was decided in consideration of an internal situation at the state investigative agency.The latest decision comes after Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and other senior prosecutors tendered resignations.The prosecution's initial briefing on June 20 only lasted around 30 minutes, after the committee chastised the agency for failing to analyze President Lee Jae Myung's key election pledges and demanded another briefing.The committee called off the second briefing just a day before it was set to be held last Wednesday, claiming the agency lacked understanding of Lee's pledge to break up the prosecution and put separate bodies in charge of investigations and indictments.