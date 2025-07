Photo : YONHAP News

The government has recalled the country’s top envoys in major countries such as the United States and Japan who were appointed under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.According to diplomatic sources on Tuesday, the government gave orders late last month for Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong and Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee to return home.Others subject to recall are Ambassador to Russia Lee Do-hoon, Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook, Ambassador to France Moon Seoung-hyun and Ambassador to the United Kingdom Yoon Yeo-cheol.Former Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho returned early this year.All of them are political appointees and it is customary for new governments to replace these foreign ambassadors.