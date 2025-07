Photo : YONHAP News

The Lee Jae Myung administration has reshuffled top-level posts within the prosecution.Noh Man-seok, head of the narcotics and organized crime department at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO), was named the deputy prosecutor general.Jung Jin-woo, the top prosecutor at the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office, was picked to head the Seoul Central District Office, the nation's largest regional branch.Kim Tae-hoon, a prosecutor at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, was promoted to head the Seoul Southern District Office.Lim Eun-jeong, a senior prosecutor who has been a vocal critic of the prosecution, was promoted to head the Seoul Eastern District Office.