U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly said he is not considering extending his 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs and expressed skepticism about the prospect of a deal with Japan.Trump made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday as he returned to Washington after a trip to Florida.When asked whether he would extend the negotiating period for his country’s trading partners, Trump said he was not thinking about a pause.The U.S. president also expressed doubt that an agreement could be reached with Japan, calling Japan “very tough” and “very spoiled.”He added that he might impose a tariff as high as 30 percent or 35 percent on imports from Japan, instead of the 24 percent tariff he announced April 2 and later paused.