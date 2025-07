Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law case has declined a request from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team to reschedule his upcoming interrogation.The investigation team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, said Tuesday in a press notice that it has turned down Yoon’s request to push back the time by an hour.The team said it again instructed the former president to appear at 9 a.m. Saturday, taking into account standard business hours, the progress of the previous investigation, and the broad scope of issues to cover.Yoon’s legal team reportedly asked the special counsel to delay the questioning session until 10 a.m., apparently indicating his intent to appear on Saturday.The special counsel, however, denied the request and reiterated that Yoon must show up at 9 a.m.