Politics

Lee Holds Phone Talks with Leaders of UAE, New Zealand

Written: 2025-07-02 09:10:38Updated: 2025-07-02 09:12:46

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has spoken over the phone with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and New Zealand to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. 

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Tuesday, in his first phone call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lee expressed hope that the two nations will cooperate to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, advanced technology, the defense and arms industries, and nuclear power.

In the conversation with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Lee voiced hope for expanded cooperation in various fields including science, technology, space exploration, the economy, and the defense and arms industries. 

The two leaders concurred on the need to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership within the year and agreed to maintain close communication. 

They also agreed to cooperate for the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set for later this year in South Korea, and to meet in person to discuss concrete ways to further deepen bilateral ties.
