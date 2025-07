Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine’s intelligence chief has reportedly said North Korea is already using Russia’s Pantsir-S1 air defense system to protect Pyongyang.The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian media outlet, reported on Tuesday that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate, revealed the information during a local radio interview.Budanov reportedly told the interviewer on Tuesday that the first Pantsir S-1 launchers have been installed in Pyongyang and are already on combat duty there.The intelligence chief reportedly said the Russians are retraining North Korean personnel and that North Korea will soon be able to operate the system autonomously.The Pantsir-S1, developed by Russia, is an air defense system equipped with surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft guns guided by a radar system.The Kyiv Independent said the arrival of Pantsir missiles is another sign of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.