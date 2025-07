Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has called for caution in pursuing prosecution reform, stressing that the criminal justice system is part of a long-term national framework that must look ahead 100 years.Shim made the remarks Wednesday, addressing reporters as he arrived for his final day at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul.The top prosecutor said the nation’s criminal justice system directly impacts the people and their fundamental rights, adding that changes must be based on careful, thoughtful discussions that incorporate voices from all sectors of society.He added that the system should be planned in a way that allows front-line prosecutors to serve the public with a strong sense of duty.Shim tendered his resignation to the justice ministry on Monday as the Lee Jae Myung administration is laying the groundwork for sweeping reforms of the prosecution.