Special Prosecution Team Summons Ex-PM, Industry, Science Ministers for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law case has summoned for questioning former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im on Wednesday.The investigation team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, instructed Han and Ahn to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office. Both showed up minutes before the specified time.Yoo also showed up before 3:30 p.m. as instructed.The team is looking into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law decree was redrafted in an attempt to cover up the fact that Yoon declared martial law unlawfully.Han is alleged to have signed the redrafted version but later requested that it be discarded, citing concerns that it could spark controversy if it became known that the document was created retroactively.The document was allegedly destroyed.The probe team said it plans to question Han and Ahn about the circumstances of a Cabinet meeting held just before the former president declared martial law.The team is expected to grill Han on whether there were any attempts to cover up the unlawful imposition of martial law.