Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to comply with a special counsel’s summons to appear for questioning at 9 a.m. Saturday.Yoon’s legal team said Wednesday that Yoon will comply with the summons, adding that he is unlikely to arrive exactly at 9 a.m. but will appear and give a statement even if he is ten to 20 minutes late.Yoon’s lawyers said the former president is not avoiding questioning and that there is no need to worry about him not showing up.The former president’s team earlier requested that the second round of questioning be postponed until 10 a.m., but the special counsel denied the request.The first round of questioning took place on Saturday last week.