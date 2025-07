Photo : YONHAP News

Special prosecution teams investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee and the 2023 death of a Marine have launched operations in earnest with official plaque unveiling ceremonies.Special counsel Min Joong-ki, who is leading the Kim Keon-hee investigation, held a plaque unveiling ceremony at his office in central Seoul on Wednesday morning.At the ceremony, Min vowed to conduct his investigation by the book and observe all due procedures prescribed by law.Another team, led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, held a similar event in southern Seoul.Lee pledged his best efforts to shed light on allegations surrounding the Marine corporal’s tragic death during a search and rescue mission in heavy rains in July 2023.Lee’s team is expected to look into allegations that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration intervened in a Marine inquest into the corporal’s death.