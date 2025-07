Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have held director-general-level talks to discuss ways to cooperate on the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit, set to take place in Gyeongju in late October.The South Korean foreign ministry said Wednesday that the two nations held the director-general level talks in Seoul the previous day.During the talks, the two sides agreed to maintain communication at various levels based on a shared commitment to closer bilateral ties on the occasion of the APEC summit.They are also believed to have discussed the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting South Korea for the summit.The two sides also discussed practical cooperation in various areas, including economic collaboration to bring real benefits to the people of both countries.The foreign ministry said they further exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including matters concerning the Yellow Sea and the Korean Peninsula.