Photo : YONHAP News

The person tapped to serve as the Lee Jae Myung administration’s inaugural unification minister has introduced a bill to tighten restrictions on attempts to send anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border.On social media Wednesday, minister nominee and five-term ruling Democratic Party Rep. Chung Dong-young said the bill to revise the Assembly and Demonstration Act and the Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers aims to restore serenity to the lives of border area residents.The bill would require advance reporting of all leaflet launches near the Military Demarcation Line or other border regions, and would enable authorities to prohibit the activity if it endangered public safety or public order.Violators could face criminal punishment.The bill also establishes clear grounds for police officers to issue warnings, impose restrictions, or order groups engaging in the activity to disperse.