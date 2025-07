Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has opened a large-scale tourist zone in the Wonsan region, on the country’s east coast.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area opened Tuesday, bringing in many guests from all over the country.The tourist zone initially opened Tuesday for domestic visitors after a completion ceremony on June 24 attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The area will be open to foreign tourists later this month.Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported last Thursday that Russian tourists are expected to visit the Wonsan Kalma zone for the first time on July 7.While the North’s state media said the area can accommodate nearly 20-thousand guests from both home and abroad, it is estimated that up to 170 foreign tourists will arrive on a daily basis via flights from the Russian city of Vladivostok.