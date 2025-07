Photo : YONHAP News

The soundtrack to the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” is making waves on the Billboard charts.Two original songs from the soundtrack, “Your Idol” and “Golden,” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart, according to the latest data released Tuesday in the U.S.“Your Idol” by the Saja Boys entered at No. 77, and “Golden” by HUNTR/X stood at No. 81.In the film, the Saja Boys are demons in disguise as a boy group, while HUNTR/X is the rival K-pop girl group that the protagonists of the film belong to.The companion album to the animated film came in at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first soundtrack of 2025 to debut in the top 10 on the U.S. main albums chart, while it also topped Billboard’s soundtrack chart.