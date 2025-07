Photo : YONHAP News

The third and final installment of the South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” was the most watched content on the platform in its first week.According to the official Netflix Tudum website, Season Three of “Squid Game” posted 368-point-four million viewing hours around the world in the three days starting with its release last Wednesday.Considering the season’s total running time of six hours and eight minutes, Season Three’s viewership stood at over 60 million, breaking the record for most views for a show in that time frame.The third season of “Squid Game” also topped Netflix’s non-English TV chart last week, with Season Two coming in at No. 3 and Season One at No. 6.The highly anticipated show is the first to debut at No. 1 in all 93 countries ranked, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Argentina.