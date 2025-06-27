Trump Won’t Extend Tariff Deadline beyond July 9

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has told the media he is not considering extending his 90-day reprieve on reciprocal tariffs and has expressed skepticism about the prospect of a deal with Japan. As officials from Washington and Seoul are struggling to reach a deal on the tariff issue, Trump also expressed doubt that an agreement could be reached with Japan, calling Japan “very spoiled.”Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Donald Trump says he is not thinking of extending the July 9 deadline for tariff negotiations.Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump touched upon the current 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: “Mr. President, are you thinking of extending the pause on tariffs?”)“'No, I’m not. I’m not thinking about the pause. I’ll be writing letters to a lot of countries. And I think you’re just starting to understand the process …”While Seoul and Washington are negotiating the terms of a trade deal, Trump singled out Japan, calling the country “very spoiled.”[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“So what I’m going to do is I’ll write them a letter and say, ‘We thank you very much, and we know you can’t do the kind of things that we need and therefore you pay a 30 percent, 35 percent,’ or whatever the numbers that we determine, because we also have a very big trade deficit with Japan …”The range he presented to the reporters is much higher than the 24 percent levy he announced for Japan before the pause.As the tariff deadline quickly approaches next week, Seoul is seeking exemptions from reciprocal tariffs and from sectorial duties on steel, aluminum and automobiles.Officials in Seoul think negotiations will continue after the 90-day reprieve ends next week.Experts say Seoul and Washington are expected to focus their discussions on nontariff barriers.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.