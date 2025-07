Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee says the time has come for full-scale prosecution reform, after Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung tendered his resignation earlier this week.Speaking at a party leadership meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Kim said prosecution reform represents “the undeniable will of the people.”He criticized Shim for expressing concern over the government’s efforts, calling it ironic that someone who is the subject of reform would warn against it.Kim also urged Shim to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations, including those led by special counsels into former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee.His remarks come a day after Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho pledged to pursue reforms that align with the public’s expectations.