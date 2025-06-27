People Power Party Appoints Ahn Cheol-soo to Lead Innovation Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party(PPP) has appointed Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo as chairman of its Innovation Committee in a bid to transform the party and rebuild public trust.Song Eon-seog, chairman and floor leader of the party’s emergency committee, made the announcement Wednesday, saying the PPP will create a plan to push for fundamental changes in the party.Song called Ahn the best person to enact bold reforms, citing the four-term lawmaker’s background in science and engineering, as well as his medical degree, experience as a university professor and past work as a CEO of tech companies.Song stressed the main conservative party is in desperate need of change and that innovation is the only way it can survive and keep up with the times.Ahn’s appointment appears to be part of the PPP’s efforts to restore public sentiment, particularly in the Seoul metropolitan area and among middle-class voters.When asked by a reporter if the Innovation Committee’s proposals will be received unconditionally by the emergency committee and who will have the final say, Song explained that there will be a decision-making process and all proposals will duly be considered.