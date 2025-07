Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and Kia have posted record-high U.S. sales for the first half of the year.The two automakers sold a combined 893-thousand-152 vehicles from January to June, up nine-point-two percent from a year earlier, with Hyundai rising ten-point-five percent and Kia seven-point-eight percent.While EV sales fell 28 percent, demand for hybrids was up 45-point-three percent, driving overall growth in eco-friendly models.In June alone, Hyundai sales rose four-point-five percent while Kia sales declined three-point-two percent, as U.S. auto tariffs remained in effect for a third straight month.Hyundai’s top-selling models last month were the Tucson, Elantra and Santa Fe, while for Kia, the Sportage, K4 and Telluride led sales.Second-quarter sales also set a record, with the two companies selling 473-thousand-240 vehicles, up seven-point-nine percent year-on-year.