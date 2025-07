Photo : YONHAP News

Former Marine Corps First Division Commander Lim Seong-geun appeared before a special counsel on Wednesday as a suspect in the death of Cpl. Chae during a 2023 flood rescue operation.Speaking to reporters as he arrived at the special counsel’s office, Lim acknowledged moral responsibility as Chae’s commanding officer but denied legal liability, saying he never ordered the underwater search that led to the corporal’s death.He also denied any ties to first lady Kim Keon-hee or lobbyist Lee Jong-ho, dismissing allegations of lobbying for leniency as baseless.The special counsel is investigating Lim on allegations of professional negligence, lobbying efforts, and false reporting after the corporal’s death.Cpl. Chae died during a rescue mission in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, on July 19, 2023, and Lim is accused of ordering a hazardous operation without providing basic safety equipment such as life jackets.