Parties Still at Odds over PM Nominee ahead of Confirmation Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties over Kim Min-seok, President Lee Jae Myung’s prime minister nominee, continued on Wednesday.The ruling Democratic Party said it plans to open a plenary session on Thursday to hold a confirmation vote, but the main opposition People Power Party stands against the idea and has instead demanded Kim’s voluntary withdrawal from consideration.While National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik called for consultations between the rival parties, he also said a plenary session should be held no later than Thursday to complete the confirmation process.Hwang Jung-a, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party, told reporters the party plans to fulfill its responsibilities to the public by dealing with the prime minister nominee’s approval and the supplementary budget during the session.As the Democratic Party holds 167 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, it can vote on and pass the confirmation bill unilaterally, without consent from the People Power Party.However, the main opposition has clarified that it will continue to question the qualifications, abilities and morals of government nominees, fulfilling its role of checking the Lee administration and the ruling party.