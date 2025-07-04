Ex-Prime Minister Returns Home after 14 Hours of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo underwent about 14 hours of questioning by a special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law case.Han left the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.Departing the office, Han did not respond to reporters who asked why he signed a martial law decree that was produced retroactively, after then-President Yoon Suk Yeol had already declared and rescinded martial law.Han is alleged to have signed the document but later requested that it be discarded, citing concerns that it could spark controversy if it became known that it was created retroactively.The investigation team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, summoned Han to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday along with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun and required Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im to appear at 3:30 p.m.Ahn returned home around 7:50 p.m., while Yoo left the prosecutors’ office at approximately 9 p.m.