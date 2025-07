Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold a press conference to mark the first 30 days of his presidency.The presidential spokesperson’s office said in a press notice that the event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.The top office said the press conference will take the form of a town hall meeting, with a question-and-answer session covering the economy, politics, diplomacy, security, and social and cultural issues.The presidential office said the event will begin with opening remarks from Lee, followed by the Q&A session with reporters and closing comments, adding that the Q&A session will be conducted without prior coordination.Most of Lee’s predecessors held their first press conferences around 100 days after taking office.