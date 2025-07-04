Menu Content

Lee Voices Hope Special Counsel Probes Will Help End Insurrection, Restore Constitutional Order

Written: 2025-07-03 10:49:41Updated: 2025-07-03 11:23:13

Lee Voices Hope Special Counsel Probes Will Help End Insurrection, Restore Constitutional Order

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has voiced hope that three special counsel teams will play a key role in “ending the insurrection” and rebuilding the country’s constitutional order and democracy.

Lee made the remarks Thursday during his opening statement at a press conference marking the first 30 days of his presidency. 

Lee said he has been working tirelessly over the past 30 days, putting all his efforts into restoring the economy. 

The president said the government produced a 30-point-five trillion won, or about 22-point-48 billion U.S. dollar, supplementary budget to stimulate the economy, calling for its swift parliamentary approval. 

Lee added that based on the principle of pragmatic diplomacy, the government is doing its utmost in trade negotiations with the United States to produce a mutually beneficial outcome. 

He also pledged to work to restore a virtuous cycle in which peace drives economic growth, and economic growth in turn reinforces peace.
