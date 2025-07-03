Lee Stresses Need to Revive Economy, Ease Burdens Facing General Public

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says his government’s top priority is to ease the economic burdens facing the general public and set the nation back on a path of growth and progress, stressing that the government is making all-out efforts to revive the economy.The president made the remarks Thursday during his opening statement at a press conference marking the first 30 days of his presidency.Lee said that upon taking office, he issued his first directive and immediately launched an emergency economic task force, seeking to pool wisdom and devise solutions to revive the economy.He added that based on the principle of pragmatic diplomacy, the government will do its utmost to produce a mutually beneficial outcome in the ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S.The president also said the nation has taken the first step toward peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.He added that with the suspension of propaganda broadcasts on both sides of the inter-Korean border, the government will work to restore a virtuous cycle in which peace drives economic growth, and economic growth in turn reinforces peace.