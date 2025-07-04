President Calls for Coordination with US to Improve Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says South Korea should improve relations with North Korea based on solid cooperation and coordination with the United States, adding that completely cutting off inter-Korean dialogue is foolish.Lee made the remarks Thursday during a question-and-answer session at a press conference marking the first 30 days of his presidency.When asked about his North Korea policy, Lee stressed the importance of dialogue, communication and cooperation.The president said that in politics and diplomacy, emotions must be set aside, and responses should be thoroughly rational and logical, adding that whether in interparty or inter-Korean relations, both sides must pursue the common good through dialogue and communication.He also said he expected challenges in easing hostility with North Korea, but that he was pleasantly surprised by the North’s quicker-than-expected positive response after South Korea suspended its propaganda broadcasts in the border area.