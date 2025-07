Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung cannot say with certainty whether the ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States will conclude by July 8.The president made the remarks Thursday during a question-and-answer session at a press conference marking the first 30 days of his presidency.Lee said the tariff negotiations with the U.S. are clearly very difficult but that the government is doing its best.The president said he has thought a lot about how to respond when asked about this issue, adding that it is a difficult topic to talk about due to security concerns and the possibility that discussing it might affect the negotiations.Lee explained that the two sides need to produce a mutually beneficial outcome, but that so far they have yet to clearly define exactly what they want.The president, however, emphasized that the government is committed to doing its best and will continue its efforts.