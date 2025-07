Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of a prolonged heat wave, state weather authorities said the year’s monsoon rain season has ended on the southern island of Jeju and in the country’s southern region.At a press briefing on Thursday, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the monsoon season was over on Jeju as of June 26 and in the southern areas as of Tuesday.The KMA said the central region has yet to see the monsoon season end, as it could be impacted by a stationary front that is currently over North Korea.The season started on Jeju on June 12 and lasted 15 days, while in the southern areas it began June 19 and lasted 13 days, with each location experiencing the second-shortest monsoon season on record.It is also the first time the monsoon season has ended in the month of June.