Photo : YONHAP News

Most areas of the country are expected to see clear skies on Thursday amid an ongoing heat wave.After a tropical night in many regions, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast daytime highs in excess of 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday, with the mercury likely to hit 37 degrees in some areas.Morning lows on Friday are predicted to range between 21 degrees and 28 degrees, similar to Thursday’s or lower.Daytime temperatures in the capital, Seoul, which hovered around 32 degrees this week, are expected to rise to 34 degrees by the middle of next week.Up to 20 millimeters of rain is projected on Friday for Incheon, the northern part of Gyeonggi Province and the northwestern part of Gangwon Province, but it is unlikely to be enough to cool down the heat.