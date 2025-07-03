Lee Pledges to Keep Economic Recovery at Top of Policy Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: At Thursday’s news conference, President Lee Jae Myung vowed to put economic issues at the top of his agenda. He also expressed anticipation that the ongoing special prosecutor investigations will help restore the constitutional order.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Lee Jae Myung, who held a press conference Thursday marking his first 30 days in office, said his top priority is to ease the economic burden facing the general public and swing the nation back onto a path of growth and progress.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“A world where everyone enjoys prosperity would be made possible only by establishing a sustainable growth engine. The administration will not spare any investment into the future, ranging from cutting-edge technological industries like AI, semiconductors, renewable energy projects including highways, and the cultural industry. In order for technology-led growth to pick up speed, we will pave the way for the KOSPI to reach five-thousand points by advancing the capital market, the core platform for growth.”Lee said that upon taking office, he issued a directive to immediately launch an emergency economic task force, seeking to pool wisdom and devise solutions to revive the economy.Discussing the government’s extra budget plan, which includes contentious state payouts to help cover people’s living expenses, Lee said the budget will serve as priming water for a virtuous cycle in the economy.In a change of topic, Lee then talked about the three ongoing special counsel probes into allegations concerning the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“We have begun a journey to upstandingly unite the nation. I anticipate that the three special counsel investigations will play a key role in finally putting an end to the insurrection and rebuilding the country’s constitutional order and democracy in line with the people’s decree.”Lee, who had pledged to reform the prosecution by breaking up its authority over investigation and indictment and transferring them to two separate bodies, said there seems to be no opposition from the public amid a growing consensus on the need to overhaul the agency.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.