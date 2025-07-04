Rival Parties Split over President’s 30-Day Press Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political factions had widely differing responses to President Lee Jae Myung's press conference held on Thursday to mark his first 30 days in office.Democratic Party Spokesperson Park Sang-hyuk said in a statement that the public’s expectations for the administration and the future of the nation have increased in line with President Lee’s moves to open communication with the public and the media and protect people’s livelihoods.Park stressed the president’s people-centered philosophy and policies, including efforts to restore the economy, establish a social safety net, and promote practical diplomacy, are aimed at normalizing government affairs after three years of arrogant and self-righteous leadership under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The People Power Party, however, was quick to criticize the president’s conference, with party chairman Song Eon-seog calling it an example of the fastest self-applauding event held by a new government.Na Kyung-won, another representative of the main opposition camp, took to social media to call out the press event as a “package to conceal the truth,” pointing to continuing economic difficulties faced by the nation, including soaring prices, mortgage regulations and security issues.During the press conference held earlier in the day, President Lee vowed to ease the economic burdens facing the general public and set the nation back onto a path of growth and progress after last year’s martial law crisis.