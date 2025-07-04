Exports of Agricultural, Food Products Hit Record High in First Half of 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation saw exports of agricultural and food products hit a record high in the first half of this year, backed by the popularity of ramyeon and other K-food goods overseas.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Thursday, outbound shipments of agricultural and food items in the January to June period amounted to nine trillion won, or about six-point-67 billion U.S. dollars, up seven-point-one percent from a year earlier.The figure marked the highest on record for the first half.By item, exports of South Korean instant noodles or ramyeon shot up 24 percent year-on year to over 731 million dollars, while ice cream exports rose 23-point-one percent, and sauce products jumped 18-point-four percent, rounding out the top three growth items.The ministry assessed that exports increased as many foreign consumers sought spicy ramyeon products, with new items garnering positive reviews, while stable distribution systems established in major markets such as China, the United States and emerging markets in Europe and the ASEAN bloc also helped exports.