Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday approved the appointment of Kim Min-seok as South Korea’s new prime minister.Of the 179 lawmakers present, 173 voted in favor and three against, while three ballots were deemed invalid.The main opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote, arguing that Kim was unfit for the role and calling for his withdrawal.Only members of the ruling Democratic Party and its allies, including the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, participated in the vote.Kim’s confirmation comes 29 days after President Lee Jae Myung nominated him.He will now assume office as the nation’s 49th prime minister and the first under the Lee administration.