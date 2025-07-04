US Secretary of State Cancels Visit to Seoul This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's planned trip to South Korea next week is expected to be canceled due to the domestic situation in the United States.A presidential official said on Thursday that the two sides had been in discussions about the possibility of Rubio visiting Seoul, but it now appears he is unlikely to come anytime soon due to internal circumstances in the U.S.The official added that the allies will continue discussions on high-level personnel exchanges.Initially, Rubio was expected to visit South Korea on Tuesday next week before attending the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia set to open on July 10.The U.S. reportedly asked South Korea for its understanding as it had become difficult to follow through with the visit due to the Israel-Iran conflict.Rubio’s visit was expected to speed up the progress of tariff negotiations and advance preparations for a South Korea-U.S. summit.