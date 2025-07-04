KOSPI Climbs on Tech, Steel Rally, Commercial Act Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose more than one percent Thursday, driven by tech and steel gains amid optimism over shareholder-friendly revisions to the Commercial Act and developments in tariff negotiations with the U.S.The KOSPI rose 41-point-21 points, or one-point-34 percent, to close at three-thousand-116-point-27.The index opened higher due to eased U.S. tariffs on imports from Vietnam, a major manufacturing hub for Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and several other South Korean companies; as well as the National Assembly vote to amend the Commercial Act to expand corporate directors’ fiduciary duties to shareholders.Tech and steel shares led the rise with Samsung Electronics rising two-point-22 percent, SK hynix falling zero-point-72 percent, LG Energy Solution jumping two-point-23 percent, POSCO Holdings soaring nine-point-72 percent and Hyundai Steel skyrocketing 16-point-18 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 11-point-16 points, or one-point-43 percent, to close at 793-point-33.