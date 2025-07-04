Menu Content

CNN: North Korea May Send up to 30,000 Additional Troops to Support Russia’s War in Ukraine

Written: 2025-07-03 17:30:07Updated: 2025-07-03 17:48:36

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is expected to send an additional 25-thousand to 30-thousand troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment reported by CNN on Wednesday.

The U.S. media outlet also cited a separate Western intelligence official who confirmed similar estimates, based on information independent of the Ukrainian assessment.

The deployment would triple the number of North Korean soldiers already sent, following the dispatch of 11-thousand troops last fall.

Satellite imagery shows recent activity at ports and airports in both Russia and North Korea, suggesting that preparations for the new deployment may already be underway.

Ukraine believes the soldiers will be integrated into Russian combat units and participate in offensive operations across occupied Ukrainian territory.

Last month, Russia announced that North Korea would send six-thousand personnel to undertake reconstruction work, with South Korea warning that additional troop deployments could begin as early as July.
