Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, whose nomination was approved by parliament on Thursday, said the government's number one priority is overcoming the economic crisis triggered by "forces of tyranny."Speaking to reporters after his nomination passed the National Assembly, Kim said he will honor the public's will, execute state matters in line with the president's policy direction, and apply the Assembly's wisdom beyond political association.The prime minister pledged to be an early riser who thinks fast and looks after state affairs first in opening an era of the "great people, great government and great president."Amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), which called for Kim's resignation or withdrawal of his nomination, the ruling Democratic Party(DP), Rebuilding Korea Party and other minor parties voted to give consent.