Gov't to Launch Combined Inspection amid Allegation of N. Korea's Radioactive Wastewater Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will launch a combined special inspection on Friday amid persisting allegations about North Korea's discharge of wastewater from its nuclear facility, despite Seoul's explanation that such claims were unfounded.In a press release on Thursday, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said the decision was made after a meeting of related ministries over the online-based allegations.Satellite expert Jeong Seong-hak recently claimed that radioactive wastewater from the North's Pyongsan plant had entered waters near Ganghwa Island, citing an analysis of satellite imagery from the U.S. Environmental Systems Research Institute.The inspection, led by the unification ministry with participation from the oceans and environment ministries, will concentrate on ten points of location, including Ganghwa Island, that are considered the closest to the mouth of Ryesong River in the North.Authorities are expected to test for radioactive materials, such as uranium, cesium, as well as heavy metal contamination, and conduct analysis for about two weeks, before disclosing the results in a transparent manner.