Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, which has been tasked to prepare the Lee Jae Myung administration's policy roadmap in the absence of a transition period, has completed a draft of a five-year plan on state affairs.According to PCPP Spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae on Thursday, the draft version will be submitted to a steering panel, with its details not to be disclosed until finalized.The Commission is expected to collate funding measures for the proposed state tasks from subcommittees for a comprehensive review.The planning panel, meanwhile, named the relocation of the oceans ministry, a ban on anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflet activity, and securing a budget to offer emergency welfare support for low-income families as three key tasks for an accelerated push.The spokesperson said a total of 54 tasks have been suggested for consideration on whether they should be handled under a fast-track process.