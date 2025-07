Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. will begin sending letters out to countries as early as Friday setting tariff rates.Trump conveyed the information to reporters on Thursday before departing for Iowa.Trump said his administration will start sending the letters Friday and will send about ten letters a day, explaining to various countries what they’ll have to pay to do business with the U.S.Calling that approach much easier, the U.S. president threw out 20 percent, 25 percent and 30 percent as potential tariff rates.Trump said there are a few deals the administration is looking at, but that most countries will receive letters.July 9 is the deadline the U.S. has imposed to broker trade agreements with other countries.