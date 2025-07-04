Lee, NATO Secretary General Discuss Deepening Partnership, Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has spoken over the phone with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss ways to deepen the partnership between South Korea and NATO.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that in his first phone call with Rutte, Lee congratulated him on the success of the recent NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.Lee also stressed that South Korea will continue to deepen its partnership with NATO amid the complex and multilayered global crisis.The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense and arms industries, including seeking ways for South Korea to take part in NATO’s High Visibility Projects to help build next-generation energy systems.Rutte wished success for the Lee administration and expressed hope of meeting the president in person at a mutually convenient time.In response, Lee welcomed the message and said he looks forward to having Rutte visit South Korea at any time.