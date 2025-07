Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a current account surplus in May for the 25th consecutive month.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the surplus stood at ten-point-14 billion dollars for the month, a sharp increase from five-point-seven billion dollars in April.The country has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.The cumulative current account surplus for the first five months of the year stood at 35-point-one billion dollars, second only to the 38-point-one billion dollars logged in the same period of 2015.The goods account recorded a surplus of ten-point-66 billion dollars in May, up one-point-seven billion dollars from the previous month.Exports decreased two-point-eight percent on-year to 56-point-nine billion dollars in May, while imports dropped seven-point-two percent on-year to 46-point-two billion dollars.