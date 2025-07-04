Special Counsel Team Grills Former Presidential Secretary, Ex-Deputy Chief of Secret Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law case has questioned a former senior official with the Presidential Security Service and a former senior presidential secretary.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, said Friday that Kim Seong-hoon, a former deputy chief of the secret service agency, returned home after 2 a.m., about 16 hours after he appeared for questioning on Thursday.Kim is accused of obstructing access to the presidential residence during an attempt by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol in January.Cho’s team reportedly questioned Kim about whether he blocked access on Yoon’s orders.The special counsel team also grilled Kim Ju-hyun, a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, for 12 hours until 10 p.m. Thursday.The team reportedly questioned him about the circumstances leading up to the declaration of martial law and its revocation, as well as the details of a meeting with former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and others at a safe house when the country was under martial law.