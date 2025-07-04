New Seoul Central Prosecutor Vows to Build Public Trust in Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Jung Jin-woo, the newly appointed head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, has vowed to make the prosecution an institution the public trusts.Jung expressed the commitment as he arrived for his first day at work at the office in southern Seoul, answering reporters’ questions about the potential for internal backlash against prosecution reform.Saying he feels a heavy sense of responsibility, taking on this critical role at such a challenging and important time, Jung pledged to work together with others at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office to faithfully fulfill the duties entrusted to the prosecution in accordance with the law and principles.Jung declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding his nomination, amid speculation about his alleged ties to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.In response, he said only that he has strived to act with integrity throughout his career as a prosecutor and will humbly listen to criticism.Jung officially began his duties after a swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.