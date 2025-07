Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee says his party will pass the supplemental budget bill at a plenary parliamentary session on Friday.Kim announced the plans Friday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, saying the bipartisan passage of the bill is at risk because the main opposition People Power Party has broken its promise.He said the opposition party promised to support the bill if two days of policy questioning were guaranteed and that the ruling party agreed to extend the questioning period from one day to two.Kim then repeated calls for the opposition party to support the bill, introduced to revive the economy.Negotiations on the bill broke down early Friday between the rival parties.The ruling party plans to handle the bill at the plenary session at 2 p.m. Friday even if the main opposition does not attend.