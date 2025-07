Photo : YONHAP News

Last month was the nation’s hottest June on record, with heat waves and tropical nights.According to a monthly climate report from the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the nation’s average temperature in June was 22-point-nine degrees Celsius, one-point-five degrees higher than the corresponding figure for past years.It’s the highest June average since the nation started meteorological observations in 1973.The nation saw heat waves on an average of two days last month, which was second only to last June’s figure of two-point-eight.The number of tropical nights posted a nationwide average of zero-point-eight in June, also the second-highest figure for the month, surpassed only by the one-point-two tropical nights logged in June 2022.