Special Team Investigating Cpl. Chae Case Summons Ex-Marine Chief

Written: 2025-07-04 13:36:12Updated: 2025-07-04 14:14:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the case of Marine Cpl. Chae, who died in a search and rescue operation after heavy rains in 2023 and became the focus of controversy when the Yoon Suk Yeol government allegedly intervened in an inquest into his death, has summoned a former head of the Marine Corps.

Assistant counselor Choung Min-young said Friday that former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan was summoned for questioning at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The team, led by special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon, intends to grill Kim on what orders he received from higher-ups at the time, such as the presidential office or former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup.

The special team will also focus on allegations that Yoon was furious over the transfer of files from the military inquest to the civilian police.

Then-Minister Lee is suspected of having initially approved the inquest findings, indicating that eight officials should face charges of occupational negligence causing death, but reversed his decision after being chastised by Yoon.
